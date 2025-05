On Sunday evening, the RNC was called to report a disturbance at the east end of St. John’s.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a 66-year-old female had been causing a disturbance and was uncooperative with police.

The female continued to be uncooperative and eventually assaulted one of the responding officers.

The female was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and breaching her court order. She was held to appear in court.