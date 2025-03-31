Woman arrested after stealing from Ropewalk Lane business

On Sunday, the RNC responded to a report of a theft in progress where a female suspect stole a quantity of meat from the Sobeys on Ropewalk Lane in St. John’s.

When officers arrived, they located and arrested the 40-year-old female. She had three warrants of arrest in place.

The product was recovered before police arrived.

The accused was charged with mischief by providing a false name to police, breaching probation, and two counts of breaching a release order.

The accused was conveyed to the city lock-up and held for a court appearance.