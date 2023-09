Just before 9:00 p.m. last evening the RNC responded to a residence on Empire Avenue, to a report of fraud.

The complainant reported, “a patron refused to pay taxi fare”.

The 30-year-old female suspect was located and officers determined that she had also been involved in a recent theft from a business.

The woman was charged with fraudulently obtaining transportation, theft and breach of probation.

She was held for a court appearence.