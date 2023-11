The RNC were called to a residence in Mount Pearl on Monday evening to a domestic disturbance in progress.

A 48-year-old intoxicated female was located outside the residence.

Police determined that the female had driven to the location intoxicated.

The woman was arrested for impaired driving. She refused to provide a breath sample and was charged with impaired operation and refusal.

She was released and will appear in court at a later date and her vehicle was impounded.