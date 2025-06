On Sunday evening, the RNC responded to a disturbance at a residence in the centre city area of St. John’s.

When officers arrived, both residents were uncooperative with police and the female became physical with the officers.

Officers were able to restrain the female and place her under arrest for assault. The 30-year-old female was taken to the St. John’s lockup and was charged with obstructing justice, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, and breaching her release order.