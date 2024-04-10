Wolf Sighting in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Residents of Happy Valley-Goose Bay are encouraged to be vigilant after recent reports on social media about the presence of a wolf in the community. Conservation officers have increased patrols throughout the community and will continue to closely monitor the area.

The public are strongly encouraged to take appropriate steps to avoid attracting wolves to residential properties, including keeping pets inside or under close supervision and properly storing garbage. Wolves have been known to occasionally attack small to medium-sized pets.

Wild animals can be extremely dangerous and unpredictable when approached by humans. If you encounter a wolf within the town:

Never approach or crowd the animal.

Give the animal an escape route.

If the animal approaches, be loud and aggressive – wave your arms, shout.

Do not run away, back away slowly.

Any wolf sightings in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area should be reported to the North West River Forest Management Office by calling 709-897-8479 or after hours at 709-897-7116.