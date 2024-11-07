Wintry weather possible this weekend; Special Weather Statement issued by ECCC

A developing storm is expected to affect parts of Newfoundland this upcoming weekend. Significant snowfall is possible over parts of northeastern and eastern Newfoundland.
The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Special Weather Statement for the following areas for Saturday:
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
- Bay of Exploits
- Bonavista North
- Bonavista Peninsula
- Clarenville and vicinity
- Gander and vicinity
- Terra Nova
Many details are still fuzzy, so more exact details on snow, wind, and timing will become clear over the next day or so. That being said, if you plan to travel through the parts mentioned above during the first half of the weekend, you’ll want to pay close attention to the forecasts to come.
