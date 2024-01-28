Winter storm will batter eastern Newfoundland Monday, while extreme cold settles in through the Big Land

An area of low pressure will track southeast of the Avalon Peninsula Monday night. As this low approaches and passes, snow will fly over much of the Island between Monday morning and late evening. The heaviest snow will be over eastern areas, where a Winter Storm Warning is currently in effect.
The snow will overspread southeastern and eastern Newfoundland during the morning hours on Monday, between roughly 7 AM and noon. If snow falls before that, it is likely not associated with the low-pressure center. And that is a possibility for many areas. The heaviest snow will occur in the afternoon and evening, when snowfall rates will be as high as 2 to 4 cm per hour. On top of that, after 4 or 5 PM, wind speeds will ramp up. Northeasterlies will gust as high as 60 or 70 km/h throughout Monday night. The snow will taper off after midnight, but the wind ramping up will cause lots of blowing and drifting of the freshly fallen snow, mainly over exposed areas. Blizzard conditions are possible for parts of the Avalon, Burin, and Bonavista Peninsulas Monday afternoon and evening before the snowfall eases.
Amounts will be as high as 30 cm over the eastern 3 Peninslaus and in the Clarenville area. To the west, snowfall amounts will drop dramatically as this is a system that pretty much impacts eastern Newfoundland significantly.
Temperatures through this evening will be colder than our last few storms, thanks to a high-pressure centre supplying cold air from Labrador. This setup is almost ideal for snowfall over eastern Newfoundland.
The snow will also be fluffy-ish, so moving it should be easier. Temperatures through the event will remain a couple of ticks below freezing, but readings will fall in the afternoon as the cold air swoops in. Lows overnight will be in the minus 20s and 30s in the Big Land and minus single digits to minus teens and minus 20s on the Island.
An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for northern and western Labrador, where wind chills will be as low as -50 overnight into Monday morning.
Temperatures recover Monday to the minus teens and 20s in Labraor and minus single digits to minus teens on the Island. And while eastern areas will see snow, western areas and the GNP will be in the sun, as will most of Labrador.
Beyond this event, the weather for the rest of the week looks quiet and seasonable across the Province. Get your own 7-day forecast in the NTV Weather Centre!