Winter Storm Watch in effect for Labrador West

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Labrador West from Saturday night until Sunday night. This includes Churchill Falls and Labrador City and Wabush.

Snow at times heavy is expected to begin Saturday night. Strong southeasterly winds in conjunction with the fresh snowfall will result in poor visibility in blowing snow. Conditions will improve on Sunday afternoon.

Snow may exceed 20 cm, and wind gusts will peak near 70 km/h.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Winter storm watches are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.