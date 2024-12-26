Winter Season Operations in Full Swing

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced that winter operations are in full swing. There are more than 400 seasonal heavy equipment operators, management and staff hired and recalled for the winter season.

There is a fleet of 534 snow plows and loaders for winter operations. Additionally, winter salt and sand have been procured at a cost of $36.5 million and distributed to all 67 depots across the province.

The department has also ordered 64 new tandem-axle plow trucks at a value of $24 million. These trucks are currently being manufactured and will be delivered in the coming months.