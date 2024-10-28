Winter driving conditions across parts of the province

Roads are partly snow-covered from North Branch to Cow Head. There are also icy and slushy patches. There are icy patches from Badger to South Brook. Elsewhere across Newfoundland, roads are bare with some wet patches. Visibility across the province is fair to good.

In Labrador, roads are snow-covered from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to the Quebec Border. Roads are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Cartwright Junction. Visibility across the province is fair to good.

The next departure for Black Tickle on the MV Kamutik W is scheduled for Friday, Nov 15th at 2:00 p.m. This will be the last departure for the season. Service will resume from St. Barbe at 10:30 a.m. on the MV Qajaq W.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines flights 902 and 928 are delayed. In Deer Lake Provincial Airlines Flight 923 is cancelled, PAL flights 902 and 928 are delayed and Air Canada Flight 7719 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.