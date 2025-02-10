Winter blast causes school closures on the Avalon and Central

Memorial’s St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, including the Childcare Centre, are closed for the morning for faculty, staff and students. Update at 12:30 p.m.
The following schools are closed all day:
Acreman Elementary
Admiral’s Academy
All Hallows Elementary
Amalgamated Academy
Ascension Collegiate
Baltimore School
Bay Roberts Primary
Beachy Cove Elementary
Beaconsfield Junior High
Bishop Abraham
Bishop Feild Elementary
Brookside Intermediate
Brother Rice Junior High
Cape St. Francis Elementary
Catalina Elementary
Compass Academy (Janeway)
Cowan Heights Elementary
Crescent Collegiate
Discovery Collegiate
Dunne Memorial Academy
East Point Elementary
Elizabeth Park Elementary
Fatima Academy
Frank Roberts Junior High
Gonzaga High School
Goulds Elementary
Hazelwood Elementary
Holy Cross Elementary (Holyrood)
Holy Family Elementary (Chapel Arm)
Holy Family Elementary (Paradise)
Holy Heart of Mary
Holy Redeemer Elementary
Holy Spirit High
Holy Trinity Elementary
Holy Trinity High School
Horizon Academy
Immaculate Conception Primary
Juniper Ridge Intermediate
Larkhall Academy
Laval High School
Learys Brook Junior High
Macdonald Drive Elementary
Macdonald Drive Junior
Mary Queen of Peace
Mary Queen of the World
Matthew Elementary
Mobile Central High School
Morris Academy
Mount Pearl Intermediate
Mount Pearl Senior High
Newtown Elementary
O’Donel High
Octagon Pond Elementary
Paradise Elementary
Paradise Intermediate
Prince of Wales Collegiate
Queen Elizabeth Regional High
Random Island Academy
Rennie’s River Elementary
Roncalli Central High
Roncalli Elementary
St. Andrews Elementary
St. Annes Academy
St. Augustines Elementary
St. Bernard’s School
St. Catherine’s Academy
St. Edward’s School
St. Francis of Assisi
St. George’s Elementary
St. John Bosco
St. Kevin’s High School
St. Kevins Junior High
St. Mark’s School
St. Mary’s Elementary
St. Matthew’s School
St. Michaels Regional High
St. Paul’s Junior High
St. Peters Elementary (UIC)
St. Peters Junior High School
St. Peters Primary
St. Teresas School/Ecole
Stella Maris Academy
Topsail Elementary
Upper Gullies
Vanier Elementary
Villanova Junior High
Waterford Valley High
Whitbourne Elementary
Woodland Elementary
The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow regarding afternoon classes:
Anthony Paddon Elementary
Centreville Academy
Christ the King School
Clarenville High School
Clarenville Middle School
Donald C. Jamieson Academy
Fortune Bay Academy
Glovertown Academy
Heritage Collegiate
Holy Cross School Complex
Jane Collins Academy
John Burke High School
Lake Academy
Lumsden Academy
Marystown Central High
Pearce Junior High School
Pearson Academy
Phoenix Academy
Riverside Elementary
Riverwood Academy
Sacred Heart Academy
Smallwood Academy
Southwest Arm Academy
St. Joseph’s Academy
St. Joseph’s All Grade
William Mercer Academy
The following schools have a delayed opening:
Greenwood Academy
Hillview Academy
Lewisporte Academy
Lewisporte Collegiate
Lewisporte Intermediate