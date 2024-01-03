Window covering recall

A popular window covering sold in Canada is being recalled by Health Canada because of strangulation hazard. The various blinds are from manufacturer and retailer SBM Canada. The recall involves all canvas blinds and zebra blinds with a chain produced for residential use between May 2021 and December 2023.

More information on the recalled products can be found on the label located on the aluminum bar in the hem of the blinds. The label indicates the date of production in the upper left corner as well as the letters ‘SBM’ followed by a series of numbers.

All blinds with an oval base identified on the label as ‘oval base’ are also affected by this recall. Customers should remove the blinds and return them to the retailer for repairs.