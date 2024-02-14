Wind to transform Northern Peninsula town

A new report by St. Anthony basin resources incorporated says wind is the resource to transform the Northern Peninsula town.

The research project was awarded through ‘mitacs’ for Memorial University of Newfoundland’s department of engineering to explore site locations for wind development and hydrogen export at St. Anthony or Cape Norman.

The findings in the report highlight the location is among the windiest locations on the globe that can support wind development. Now, the basin resources group says they’ll continue to work to secure financing and agreements to move forward with small-scale wind development.