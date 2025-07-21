Wildfire near Musgrave Harbour remains 2km from town Monday afternoon

Provincial fire officials have provided an update on the wildfire threatening the town of Musgrave Harbour.

Currently, the wildfire near Musgrave Harbour is about 1,800 hectares and remains approximately two kilometres away from the town. An Incident Management Team has been established to manage this wildfire.

A drop in wind and an increase in humidity has slowed its growth. Officials are expecting precipitation over the next 12-24 hours which should assist with suppression.

Wildfire suppression ground resources and air support are actioning the fire including water bombers, three helicopters, a bird dog aircraft and crews.

At this point in time, the Musgrave Harbour fire is showing minimal movement and unlikely to impact the town today. To date, the fire has not crossed the highway towards Banting Memorial Park.

The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre is at Level 2 and is actively monitoring this situation. Emergency management partners have been engaged to respond, where necessary. Updates on conditions resources and assistance will be made available continuously throughout this evolving situation.