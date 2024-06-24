Wildfire near Churchill Falls remains on south side of river, prevention efforts continue

Officials from NL Hydro say there is no significant change in fire status to report Monday morning.
The wildfire near Churchill Falls is still held to the south side of the river and suppression and prevention efforts continued today. Teams are closely monitoring forecasts as well as active fires in Quebec.
In a statement from NL Hydro, the system has not been impacted, however officials say they will keep Labrador customers updated if this situation changes.
The evacuation order for Churchill Falls residents remains in place, and residents are being reminded that entry to Churchill Falls remains limited to critical resources. Officials are also asking that non-critical deliveries to the town be paused until further notice.