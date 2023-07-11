Water service restored to St. John’s west end after water main break

Water services should be restored to all areas, the City of St. John’s announced Tuesday afternoon.

The city says a watermain break caused an unplanned water outage in the west end and is being repaired. Crews have rerouted water and all areas should now have water restored.

During this repair some areas of the Petty Harbour Long Pond water supply will be temporarily supplied from the Bay Bulls Big Pond water supply.

Property owners may notice the water is cloudy, milky or have a slight chlorine smell for several hours. These issues are temporary and typically clear within a few hours. Turn on a cold water tap and let the water run for a few minutes; do not choose a tap that has a water filter connected to it, or the sediment may clog your filter.