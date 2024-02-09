News

White Hills Resort opens for the season

Posted: February 9, 2024 8:37 pm
By Becky Daley


It’s been a hard winter for some ski resorts across the province because of weather, especially for White Hills in Clarenville.

But today the resort finally held its official opening. NTV’s Becky Daley reports.

