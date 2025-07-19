Whitbourne RCMP investigating fatal moose vehicle collision on TCH

Whitbourne RCMP is investigating a moose-vehicle collision that occurred over the weekend and resulted in the death of an 18-year-old driver in hospital.

On Friday, July 11, Whitbourne RCMP responded to a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) involving an SVU with two occupants and a moose. The driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old man, was transported to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s with serious injuries.

On July 15, police were advised that he had succumbed to his injuries.

The incident was one of three moose-vehicle collisions along the TCH near Whitbourne that Friday evening. These collisions prompted a public advisory from RCMP NL asking motorists to remain alert, drive with caution and watch for moose along our roadways.