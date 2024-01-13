Whitbourne RCMP investigate break and enters at Newfoundland Power properties

Whitbourne RCMP are investigating recent break and enters at various Newfoundland Power properties, as well as a break and enter at a Highway Maintenance Depot.

Since Jan. 3, police have responded to three break and enters at Newfoundland Power facilities and a break and enter at a Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Highway Maintenance Depot.

Sometime between the evening hours of January 9 and the morning hours of January 10, suspect(s) broke into a Highway Maintenance Depot in Fair Haven. Numerous tools, a gas can and gasoline removed from the gas tanks of parked vehicles, were stolen.

Sometime between the evening hours of January 2 and the morning hours of January 3, three Newfoundland Power properties, including a facility in Whitbourne and two substations, one located on the Trans-Canada Highway in Whitbourne and the other in Chapel Arm, were broken into. A number of items were stolen from the Whitbourne facility including three reels of copper wire and four Milwaukee brand power drills. Police believe the suspect(s) were looking for copper wire at the two substation locations.