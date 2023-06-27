Whale released after being tangled for two days

DFO and Whale Release & Strandings received a report on Sunday of a whale trapped by Gull Island in Witless Bay. Late Monday, it was confirmed the whale was released. We hear more from NTV’s Becky Daley.
You Might also like
-
U.S. and Canadian officials gathering evidence in Titan investigationsBy Beth Penney — 1 hour ago
Canadian and U.S. officials have launched investigations into the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible that claimed five lives. As NTV’s Beth Penney reports, interviews and evidence collection is under way.Post Views: 6
-
Family members of Titan sub victims head home from St. John’sBy Beth Penney — 1 day ago
It was one week ago today that search and rescue efforts began for missing Titan submersible.
All five people aboard died after the submersible imploded. Today, family members of two of the victims left the province without their loved ones as multiple investigations begin. NTV’s Beth Penney has the latest.Post Views: 360
-
SIRT-NL confirms identity of deceased individual in officer-involved shootingBy Marykate O'Neill — 4 hours ago
The serious incident response team has provided an update on the police-involved shooting that happened on June. 12 at Regatta Plaza. SIRT-NL has confirmed the identity of the man involved as 38-year-old Omar Mohammed. The team has now exhausted all efforts to notify the family of the deceased, but have been unable to do so. The identity of the deceased has been confirmed with a close friend and roommate. Anyone with information respecting the deceased and his family connections is asked to contact SIRT-NL. This is an ongoing criminal homicide investigation. More information will be released in the Director’s Report upon the conclusion of the investigation.Post Views: 199