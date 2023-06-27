News

Whale released after being tangled for two days

By Becky Daley
Published on June 27, 2023 at 6:58 pm

DFO and Whale Release & Strandings received a report on Sunday of a whale trapped by Gull Island in Witless Bay. Late Monday, it was confirmed the whale was released. We hear more from NTV’s Becky Daley.

Post Views: 0



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top