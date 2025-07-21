It will be a wet start to the week for the province.
Across the west coast, rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 mm are expected. Along the Great Northern Peninsula, rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm are anticipated. Showers are expected this morning for central sections, including Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor. Rain will move onto the Avalon in the afternoon. It will be cooler across the Island today with highs from 15 to 22.
A special air quality statement is in effect for Bonavista North. Wildfire smoke may be reducing local air quality in Musgrave Harbour and vicinity.
Across Labrador today, a few showers are expected in Labrador City and Wabush. Happy Valley-Goose Bay and coastal areas will see a chance of showers. For Red Bay to L’Anse-au-Clair, rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 mm are expected. Highs will range from 9 to 18 are expected.