Wet roads with some foggy areas

There are a few wet areas on the morning drive this morning, particularly on the Great Northern Peninsula and in southeastern sections of Labrador. There are areas of fog on the Avalon Peninsula and in the Gander area.

The MV Terra Nova will be making a crossing to Bay L’Argent today at 7:00 a.m. Upon arrival in Bay L’Argent, it will be touch and go. Once the passengers have disembarked, the Terra Nova will return to Rencontre for the remainder of the scheduled Lay Day. Other ferries are on time.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.