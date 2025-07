Across the Island, roads are wet along the west coast. The rain that is falling will move into central areas this morning. Roads are dry on the Avalon Peninsula and the south coast. In Labrador, roads are also dry. There are areas of fog in the Burgeo area and in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The MV Qajaq W is in service but off schedule.

In Gander, Air Canada flights 1170 and 1171 have been aborted. Flights in St. John’s and Deer Lake are on time.