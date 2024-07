Roads across the Avalon and south coast are wet with areas of fog. In central and the west coast and Labrador, roads are bare and dry with good visibility.

There will be a dangerous goods trip today from Bell Island at noon. Otherwise, ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines flights 928 and 923 are delayed and Air Canada Flight 687 is delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL Flight 923 and Flair Airlines flights 434 and 435 are delayed.