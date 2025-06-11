Wet roads in some areas and several ferry and flight delays

Roads across the southwest coast are wet and dry elsewhere across the Island for the time being. Roads in Labrador are wet.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled the crossings scheduled for this morning from Port aux Basques to North Sydney. Both the MV Beaumont Hamel and MV Flanders will operate on a load-and-goload-and-go service, starting at 11:00 am and continuing until 4:00 p.m. or until traffic is cleared. The MV Terra Nova will depart Rencontre East at 9:00 a.m. for Bay Largent; the return time is yet to be determined.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 686 and 693 are cancelled, Air Canada Flight 2591 is delayed, and PAL Airlines Flight 922 is delayed. In Gander, PAL Flight 922 is delayed. Flights in Deer Lake are on time.