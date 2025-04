Roads across the province are bare with wet areas in eastern and central Newfoundland. From Cartwright Junction to Cartwright, roads are partly snow-covered.

The North Sydney to Port aux Basques crossing scheduled for 12:30 p.m. will now depart at 11:45 a.m. The MV Kamutik W and MV Astron W are out of service.

At St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Corner Brook.