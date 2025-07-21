Wet roads for parts of the Island

Rain has made its way onto the west coast and parts of central Newfoundland, causing wet roads. Roads on the Avalon Peninsula and the south coast are currently dry. In Labrador, roads are also dry with good visibility.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 2590 and 2592 are delayed. PAL flights 922 and 921 are delayed. WestJet Flight 265 is delayed, and Porter Flight 2280 is cancelled. In Gander, PAL flights 921 and 922 are delayed. Flights are on time in Deer Lake.