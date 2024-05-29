Wet roads and several ferry delays this morning

Roads are wet across the province with water build-up along some areas of the south coast. There is some fog in southwestern areas.

The Beaumont Hamel is operating on the Flanders schedule. Air service remains in place from Charlottetown to Norman Bay. The MV Sound of Islay is remaining in Ramea this morning due to sea conditions. The MV Marine Coaster III is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 2250, 694, and 2255 are delayed and WestJet Flight 53 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.