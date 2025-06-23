Wet roads and rain in some areas

We’re seeing wet roads and some rain along the west coast of the province and nice driving conditions for the remainder of the Island. In Labrador, there are some wet areas and there is some fog in the Wabush area.

The MV Beaumont Hamel will make the first crossing from Bell Island and will then be delayed for maintenance. The MV Kamutik W is expected to arrive in Happy Valley-Goose Bay at 8:00 a.m. All other ferries are operating on schedule.

There are no flight delays in St. John’s, Gander, or Deer Lake.