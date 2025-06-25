Wet roads and foggy conditions

Roads along the west coast and Labrador are wet this morning. There are areas of dense fog along the south coast and on the Avalon Peninsula resulting in reduced visbility.

The MV Flanders is on a load and go schedule this morning this morning. The Beaumont Hamel will go out of service for an inspection. The MV Kamutik W is also on a load and go basis. The MV Marine Coaster III is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 2590 is delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.