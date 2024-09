Roads are wet across most of the province this morning. There are areas of fog on the Avalon Peninsula and south coast of the Island.

There will be a lot of traffic on the roads today as people return from travelling during the last long weekend of summer.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule and the MV Qajaq W is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264, 200, and 201 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.