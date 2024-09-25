Wet roads and fog for some areas this morning

On the Avalon Peninsula through to Gander roads are wet. Roads are dry elsewhere across the Island. There is some fog in southeastern Labrador and elsewhere, but visibility is fair.

Ferries are on time in the provincial network and at Marine Atlantic.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 53 and 503 are delayed, PAL Airlines Flight 902 is delayed, and Air Canada Flight 687 is delayed. At the Gander International Airport, Air Canada flights 1170 and 1171 are cancelled. Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed at the Deer Lake Regional Airport.