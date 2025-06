Across the west coast and southeastern Labrador, roads are wet. There are areas of fog on the Avalon Peninsula and along the south coast. Roads in central are dry.

Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are operating on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL flights 928, 908, and 907 are delayed and WestJet Flight 265 is delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL Flight 928 is delayed.