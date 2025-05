Roads are wet across the Avalon and for portions of central Newfoundland. There are areas of fog on the Avalon Peninsula. Along the west coast and in Labrador, roads are bare and dry.

Marine Atlantic anticipates impacts to crossings scheduled for Friday due to forecasted weather conditions. All other ferries are on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264 and 265 are delayed. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is cancelled. Flights in Gander are on time.