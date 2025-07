On the west coast and the Great Northern Peninsula, roads are wet. There is thick fog along parts of the south coast, especially in the Burgeo area. Elsewhere, roads are dry with good visibility.

The MV Grace Sparkes will be making four trips per day due to the Summer Festival. Other ferries are operating as per normal.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 1946, 1949, and 2190 are cancelled. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.