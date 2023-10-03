Wet roads across western Newfoundland

Roads are wet across the western half of the Island due to some shower activity. In central and on the Burin Peninsula, roads are dry. On the Avalon Peninsula roads are dry with areas of fog.

Across Labrador, expect fair driving conditions.

Flights PD230, PB921, and AC693 are delayed at the St. John’s International Airport and flights PB921 and PB922 are delayed at the Gander International Airport. Flights are on time at the Deer Lake Regional Airport.

Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are operating on schedule.