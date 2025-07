Roads are wet across central, western, and southern sections. Roads are also wet across Labrador. The only spot with dry roads is on the Avalon Peninsula. There are also areas of fog on the southwest coast, resulting in reduced visibility.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. Other ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 201 is delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.