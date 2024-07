Roads are mostly wet across the province this morning with areas of fog on the Avalon Peninsula, south coast, and parts of central Newfoundland.

The MV Marine Eagle and MV Terra Nova are in service but off schedule.

At St. John’s International Airport, there are numerous flight delays impacting WestJet, Air Canada, PAL Airlines, and Porter Airlines. At Deer Lake Regional Airport there are flight delays and cancellations with Provincial Airlines.