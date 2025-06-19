Wet roads across the Island with areas of fog

Across Newfoundland, roads are wet with areas of fog along the west coast, south coast, and east coast. In Labrador, roads are dry with good visibility.

This morning the Flanders will come out of service after the 8:30 a.m. crossing from Bell Island to complete necessary maintenance. The MV Veteran will be taking on fuel this morning at 9:00 a.m. This may result in a delay of the 10:00 a.m. departure from Fogo Island. Other ferries are on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines Flight 921 is delayed. In Gander, PAL Airlines Flight 921 is delayed. Flights are on time in Deer Lake.