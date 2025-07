Roads are wet all across the Island this morning with water buildup in some areas. In Labrador, roads are bare and dry.

The MV Astron W and MV Marine Voyager are out of service due to severe weather conditions. The MV Kamutik W is northbound and is on a load-and-go schedule. The MV Marine Eagle is operating on an altered schedule today.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Porter Flight 2280 and WestJet Flight 265 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and in Deer Lake.