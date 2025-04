Roads on the Island are wet with water buildup in some areas. Visibility is reduced on the Avalon Peninsula due to the rain and fog. Reduce speeds as hydroplaning is a possibility this morning.

In Labrador, roads are bare and dry with a few icy patches.



Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are operating on time.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines flights 209 and 211 are cancelled. Flights are on time in St. John’s and Gander.