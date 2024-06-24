Wet roads across the Island

Roads across the Island portion of the province are wet with water buildup in some areas. There is some dense fog on the southwest coast.

In Labrador, roads are bare and dry.

The MV Legionnaire is in service but off schedule. The 5:30 trip for this morning was cancelled with service resuming at 6:46 a.m. from Bell Island.

The MV Beaumont Hamel is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are cancelled. Air Canada Flight 1521 is delayed.

In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 928 is cancelled.