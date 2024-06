Roads across Newfoundland are wet with water build-up in some areas. In Labrador, roads are dry with good visibility.

The MV Legionnaire is out of service due to an emergency trip. Service will resume at 8:00 a.m. on a load-and-go basis.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 200 and 201 are delayed. Air Canada flights 1518 and 1521 are delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Porter Flight 2195 is late and Porter Flight 2196 is delayed.