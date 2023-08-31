Wet roads across most of the province

Roads across the island portion of the province are wet with areas of standing water as the latest weather system moves through. Hydroplaning is a possibility on your morning drive and visibility is reduced. Reduce your speed if you are heading out.

There are some fog patches across the Avalon Peninsula, particularly on the southern Avalon Peninsula.

Roads in southeastern Labrador are also wet with standing water. In western Labrador, roads are dry.

Marine Atlantic has made an adjustment to its schedule. The Argentia to North Sydney crossing scheduled for 5:00 p.m. is now scheduled to depart at 8:00 p.m.

The MV Kamutik W, MV Marine Voyager, and MV Challenge One are in service but off schedule.

The majority of flights are on time.