Wet roads across most of the province

Across the Island, roads are wet along the south coast and west coast. There are areas of fog along the south coast. Across the Avalon Peninsula and central Newfoundland, roads are dry with good visibility.

In Labrador, roads are wet with water buildup and poor visibility.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule, and the MV Marine Voyager is out of service due to severe weather.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 201 is delayed, and Porter Flight 2280 is delayed. In Deer Lake, Air Canada Flight 2182 is delayed.