Roads are mostly wet across the Island portion of the province this morning. There are areas of fog on the Avalon Peninsula. In Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled the crossings scheduled for this morning. The MV Marine Coaster III is out of service due to mechanical issues. Air service has been arranged for today and Friday. The MV Challenge One is out of service.

Flights in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake are on time.