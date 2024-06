Roads are wet across most of the province this morning. On the Avalon and along the south coast, there are areas of fog. There is also water build up in some areas. Route 500 in Labrador has reopened in Churchill Falls.

Provincial ferries are operating on schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264, 200, 265, and 201 are delayed. PAL Airlines Flight 902 and Air Canada Flight 1521 are also delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.