Wet roads across most of the Island

Roads are currently bare across most of the Island. There is some reduced visibility due to the rain that is currently falling. On the Great Northern Peninsula, roads are snow-covered.

In Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered with icy patches and drifting snow.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled the North Sydney to Port aux Basques crossing for this morning and anticipates impacts to tonight’s crossings. The MV Flanders is on an enhanced load and go service. The MV Sound of Islay is out of service. There could be more derry delays as the day goes on.

At the St. John’s and Deer Lake Airports, PAL Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.