Roads across Newfoundland are bare and wet. There is some rain falling on the eastern half of the Avalon Peninsula.

In most of Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches.

The MV Kamutik W will arrive in Hopedale at 9:30 a.m. and is on a load and go schedule. The MV Qajaq W is out of service due to high winds.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.